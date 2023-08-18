Register Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for 1.0% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of RTX by 8.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 37,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of RTX by 12.8% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 39,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of RTX by 1.2% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 392,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management increased its stake in shares of RTX by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the first quarter worth $490,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,105,195. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $124.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.39 and a 200-day moving average of $96.47.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.60%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.