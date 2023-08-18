Register Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.11 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 3.2% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $273.14. 208,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $295.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $282.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.16.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

