Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lowered its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $9,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,548,000 after buying an additional 28,536 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 11.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,428,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $149.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.64.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 0.0 %

RGA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.36. 29,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,326. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.29 and a twelve month high of $153.35.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 5.61%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.32%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

