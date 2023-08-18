Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RNST. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Renasant from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Renasant from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Renasant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Renasant Stock Up 1.3 %

RNST traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.71. The company had a trading volume of 82,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,499. Renasant has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $41.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.21.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $214.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.80 million. Renasant had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Renasant Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renasant

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNST. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at $838,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Renasant during the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Renasant during the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Renasant by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 109,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after buying an additional 12,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

