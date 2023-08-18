Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 63.04% from the company’s previous close.

RPAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Repay from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Repay in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Repay from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Repay from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.61 million, a PE ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 1.02. Repay has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $10.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.49.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Repay had a negative net margin of 10.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $71.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Repay news, President Shaler Alias sold 54,396 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $411,777.72. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,693,722 shares of company stock valued at $12,929,116. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Repay by 377.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Repay by 1,458.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Repay by 325.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repay by 42.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

