Request (REQ) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.38 Million

Request (REQ) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0670 or 0.00000257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $67.01 million and $1.38 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Request has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00019633 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00018647 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014713 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,144.78 or 1.00101634 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002498 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,717,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,717,851.4493223 with 999,717,850.6093224 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.06599638 USD and is down -8.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $1,673,244.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.