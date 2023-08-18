Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 260,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,222 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $6,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 18,477 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 114.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,974,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,603 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,342,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAC stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $26.78. 185,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,833. The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.10.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

