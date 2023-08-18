Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,798 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 0.06% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $5,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 21,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 211.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 22,467 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.28. 42,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,560. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.77. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $79.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2368 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

