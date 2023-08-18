Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Grows Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,975 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $546.41. 313,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,036. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $543.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $513.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $242.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $571.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COST

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.