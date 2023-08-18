Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $7.03 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,141,000 after buying an additional 100,236 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,587,000 after buying an additional 136,345 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,529,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.61. 372,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,567. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $164.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

