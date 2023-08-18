Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $8.19 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,954 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,154,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,201,000 after buying an additional 34,283 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 11,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 262,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Walker Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $725,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.29. 274,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,676. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $54.38. The company has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.73.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

