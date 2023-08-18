Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Raises Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,363 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the first quarter worth $48,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 738.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ RDVY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.29. The company had a trading volume of 109,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,035. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.83 and a 200 day moving average of $45.78. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $38.34 and a 1-year high of $49.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.3021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.