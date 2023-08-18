Reviewing East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) & Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE)

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Free Report) and Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares East Resources Acquisition and Hamilton Lane’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get East Resources Acquisition alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio East Resources Acquisition N/A N/A -$640,000.00 N/A N/A Hamilton Lane $528.75 million 9.26 $109.12 million $2.91 31.14

Hamilton Lane has higher revenue and earnings than East Resources Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score East Resources Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Hamilton Lane 0 4 2 0 2.33

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for East Resources Acquisition and Hamilton Lane, as provided by MarketBeat.

Hamilton Lane has a consensus target price of $92.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.51%. Given Hamilton Lane’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hamilton Lane is more favorable than East Resources Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.5% of East Resources Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.2% of Hamilton Lane shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.0% of East Resources Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of Hamilton Lane shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

East Resources Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hamilton Lane has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares East Resources Acquisition and Hamilton Lane’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets East Resources Acquisition N/A N/A -7.08% Hamilton Lane 22.93% 33.99% 15.91%

Summary

Hamilton Lane beats East Resources Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About East Resources Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Hamilton Lane

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services. The firm prefers to invest in Africa/Middle East, Asia/Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Caribbean, United States of America, and Canada. The firm prefers to invest between $1 million and $100 million. It prefers to take majority stake. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania with additional offices across Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

Receive News & Ratings for East Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.