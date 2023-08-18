Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.67.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:REXR traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,152,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,265. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $48.74 and a 12 month high of $67.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 51.32, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.20 and its 200 day moving average is $56.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.28). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $195.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 153.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 7,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $403,696.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,577.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rexford Industrial Realty

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 18.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,654,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,075,000 after acquiring an additional 729,043 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter worth $486,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 809,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,264,000 after acquiring an additional 15,809 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 358,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 30.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 77,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 18,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Featured Articles

