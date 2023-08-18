RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
RGCO stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $187.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.07 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.39. RGC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55.
In other RGC Resources news, Director John B. Williamson III acquired 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $45,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 162,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,316.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 2,554 shares of company stock valued at $47,765 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.
RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,168 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.
