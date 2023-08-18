RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

RGC Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

RGCO stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $187.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.07 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.39. RGC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55.

In other RGC Resources news, Director John B. Williamson III acquired 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $45,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 162,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,316.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 2,554 shares of company stock valued at $47,765 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,994 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in RGC Resources by 288.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,347 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 63,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RGC Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,168 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

