RLI (NYSE:RLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RLI (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RLI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of RLI from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of RLI from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Shares of RLI stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $131.48. The stock had a trading volume of 71,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,142. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.27. RLI has a 1 year low of $100.96 and a 1 year high of $149.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.42.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $381.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.35 million. RLI had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 36.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that RLI will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in RLI by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in RLI by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in RLI by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in RLI by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in RLI by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

