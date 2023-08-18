Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Lowered to $51.00 at Citigroup

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RBLX. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Roblox from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Roblox from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.04.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBLX traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,841,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,104,972. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.82. Roblox has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $47.67.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). Roblox had a negative net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 399.93%. The business had revenue of $780.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 146,154 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $6,728,930.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $46.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 146,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $6,728,930.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $113,302.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,549.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,376,192 shares of company stock worth $48,475,650. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Roblox by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

