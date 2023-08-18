& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark Sells 12,786 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 12,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $803,727.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,319,458.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 18th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 10,154 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $618,175.52.

On Monday, August 14th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 9,483 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $596,480.70.

On Friday, August 11th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 2,158 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $138,306.22.

On Wednesday, August 9th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 100 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $6,500.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 10,112 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $608,540.16.

On Tuesday, June 6th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 24,037 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $1,445,585.18.

GSHD traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,667. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $76.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $69.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.08 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 2.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth approximately $519,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 47.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 53.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GSHD. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $60.54 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.57.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

