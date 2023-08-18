Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.92 and last traded at $5.92. Approximately 2,275,515 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 3,973,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RKLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.50 to $6.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $4.55 to $7.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.91.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 66,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $299,619.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,619,586 shares in the company, valued at $7,288,137. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 66,582 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $299,619.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,619,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,288,137. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 50,689 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $253,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,699 shares of company stock worth $653,990 over the last three months. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

