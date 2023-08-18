Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wolfe Research raised Rockwell Automation from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $288.13.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $291.38. 351,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,227. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $320.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $209.27 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,529,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,529,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,338 shares of company stock worth $4,745,240. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

