Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.58-1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.56. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.15-$5.26 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROST. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised Ross Stores from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, SpectralCast restated a downgrade rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $124.74.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Ross Stores stock opened at $113.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Ross Stores has a one year low of $81.21 and a one year high of $122.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.34.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $1,216,739.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,367 shares in the company, valued at $33,363,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 32,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

