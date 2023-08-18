Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.16-$1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Ross Stores stock opened at $113.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $81.21 and a 52-week high of $122.44.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Ross Stores from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.67.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $1,216,739.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,363,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,826,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

