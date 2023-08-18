Roth Mkm Cuts RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) Price Target to $13.00

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Roth Mkm from $14.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of RNXT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.78. The stock had a trading volume of 25,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,573. RenovoRx has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.16.
RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.11). On average, analysts expect that RenovoRx will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.
