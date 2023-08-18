Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target to C$66.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

EMA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on Emera from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Emera from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered shares of Emera from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from C$65.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Emera from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$59.45.

EMA opened at C$50.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.49. The firm has a market cap of C$13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$53.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$55.06. Emera has a fifty-two week low of C$48.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$63.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.09%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

