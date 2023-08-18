Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $91.00 target price on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.23% from the stock’s previous close.

CVS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Edward Jones lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.82.

CVS remained flat at $66.80 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,418,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,160,941. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $64.62 and a 12-month high of $104.83. The firm has a market cap of $85.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

