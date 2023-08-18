Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $122.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Royal Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.00.

RGLD stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $106.94. The company had a trading volume of 270,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,915. Royal Gold has a 1 year low of $84.54 and a 1 year high of $147.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.32 and its 200 day moving average is $123.84. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 37.69%. The firm had revenue of $144.04 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

