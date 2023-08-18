RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) is First National Advisers LLC’s 9th Largest Position

First National Advisers LLC increased its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for 1.7% of First National Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 202,376 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 46.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 123,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 39,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Stock Up 1.1 %

RTX traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,369,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,113,819. The company has a market cap of $125.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.39 and a 200-day moving average of $96.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. RTX’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

See Also

