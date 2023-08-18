RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.43. 893,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,105,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.39 and a 200 day moving average of $96.47.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

