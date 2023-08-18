Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF) Price Target Raised to C$3.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Rubellite Energy Stock Performance
Shares of RUBLF stock opened at $1.49 on Monday. Rubellite Energy has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $2.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55.
About Rubellite Energy
