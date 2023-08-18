Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF) Price Target Raised to C$3.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Rubellite Energy Stock Performance

Shares of RUBLF stock opened at $1.49 on Monday. Rubellite Energy has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $2.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55.

About Rubellite Energy

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

