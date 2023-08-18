Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $102.74 and last traded at $102.74. 393,822 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 433,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on RYAAY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ryanair in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RYAAY

Ryanair Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.25. The company has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.90. Ryanair had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. On average, analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryanair

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 10.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 16.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 43.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryanair

(Get Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.