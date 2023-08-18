Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Monday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 20th. This is a boost from Ryder Capital’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

In related news, insider David Bottomley bought 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.99 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of A$203,565.00 ($132,185.06). In related news, insider Peter Constable bought 27,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.98 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$27,008.48 ($17,537.97). Also, insider David Bottomley bought 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.99 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$203,565.00 ($132,185.06). In the last three months, insiders have bought 340,701 shares of company stock valued at $336,614. 42.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryder Capital Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Ryder Investment Management Pty Limited. Ryder Capital Limited is based in Australia.

