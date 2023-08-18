Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SABR. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sabre from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sabre from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Sabre in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.75.

NASDAQ:SABR traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $5.11. 5,964,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,036,794. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.27. Sabre has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $7.92. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.83.

In other Sabre news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,867,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,373.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael O. Randolfi purchased 50,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.38 per share, for a total transaction of $269,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,309.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,867,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,373.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 175,000 shares of company stock worth $936,250 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SABR. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,780,000. Discerene Group LP lifted its stake in Sabre by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 15,521,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328,251 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Sabre by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,829,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182,699 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Sabre by 2,645.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,240,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sabre by 438.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,295,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496,916 shares during the last quarter.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

