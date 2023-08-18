Safir Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 841 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 8.5% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $9,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGSH. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 334,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,317,000 after acquiring an additional 9,354 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 370,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,379,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 41,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 209,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,077,000 after acquiring an additional 27,228 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.66. 1,590,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,241,920. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.72 and its 200-day moving average is $58.16. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

