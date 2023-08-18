Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0563 per share on Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd.

Sagicor Financial Stock Performance

Sagicor Financial stock remained flat at $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.80. Sagicor Financial has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $6.00.

Get Sagicor Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sagicor Financial from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Sagicor Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad, Tobago, other Caribbean region, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, and Sagicor Life USA. The company offers life and health insurance products; employee benefits, including group health and group life benefits; and annuities, asset management, and property and casualty insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sagicor Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sagicor Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.