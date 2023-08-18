Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:SGCFF)

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0563 per share on Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd.

Sagicor Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SGCFF remained flat at $3.19 during midday trading on Friday. Sagicor Financial has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sagicor Financial from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday.

About Sagicor Financial

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad, Tobago, other Caribbean region, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, and Sagicor Life USA. The company offers life and health insurance products; employee benefits, including group health and group life benefits; and annuities, asset management, and property and casualty insurance.

