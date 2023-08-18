Saitama (SAITAMA) Trading 10.6% Lower This Week

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Saitama token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Saitama has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. Saitama has a total market cap of $28.81 million and $407,834.27 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Saitama alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004882 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00019660 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00018643 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00014685 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,081.68 or 1.00038961 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Saitama Token Profile

SAITAMA is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,396,029,486 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. Saitama’s official website is linktr.ee/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama.

Buying and Selling Saitama

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,396,519,305.838844 with 44,390,849,624.66047 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00064214 USD and is down -4.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $435,600.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saitama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Saitama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Saitama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saitama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.