Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.41. 912,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,007. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average is $13.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.32. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $18.42.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 52.92%. The business had revenue of $931.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sally Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,208,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,374,000 after purchasing an additional 140,999 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 34.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 24,280 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 23.3% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 88,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 16,764 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 8.7% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 974,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after acquiring an additional 77,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

