Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sanjit Biswas Sells 5,321 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 5,321 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $122,116.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,171,071.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Tuesday, August 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 47,707 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $1,135,903.67.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $2,194,712.00.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Sanjit Biswas sold 53,151 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $1,470,688.17.

On Tuesday, July 25th, Sanjit Biswas sold 43,641 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $1,163,905.47.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $2,579,056.00.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $2,487,460.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $2,409,334.00.

On Tuesday, June 27th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $2,296,186.00.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 98,926 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $2,716,507.96.

On Thursday, June 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 137,883 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $4,033,077.75.

Samsara Stock Down 2.2 %

IOT stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of -48.60 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average of $21.62. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $30.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $204.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.03 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. On average, research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Samsara from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Samsara from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IOT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 90,983.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,374,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,322,000 after buying an additional 45,324,482 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at about $370,994,000. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 84.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 188.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,318,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,500 shares during the period. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.