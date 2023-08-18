San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $6.93. 369,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,129. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.84. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $15.43.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 98.39% and a return on equity of 3,192.73%. The business had revenue of $36.45 million for the quarter.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0102 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJT. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 298.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 367.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. 14.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.6 net wells.

