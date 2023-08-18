Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading Up 4.6%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.64 and last traded at $5.63. Approximately 60,640 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,156,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SANA shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.17.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund V. Gener Flagship sold 82,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $510,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,425,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,879,830.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund V. Gener Flagship sold 203,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $1,285,712.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,403,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,853,163.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund V. Gener Flagship sold 82,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $510,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,425,334 shares in the company, valued at $8,879,830.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 633,628 shares of company stock worth $4,082,079. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,876,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,568,000 after buying an additional 112,202 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $6,540,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $6,912,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 1,528.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 22,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 21,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

