Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

SASR stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,228. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.93. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.47 and a 12 month high of $42.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.74.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $175.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.41 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 22.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.50%.

Insider Activity

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, Director Craig A. Ruppert acquired 12,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.86 per share, for a total transaction of $303,292.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 101,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,421.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandy Spring Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.