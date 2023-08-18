Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SPNS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Sapiens International from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Sapiens International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Sapiens International from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Shares of SPNS stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.25. Sapiens International has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $30.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Sapiens International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sapiens International by 3,697.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sapiens International by 312.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sapiens International during the first quarter valued at $61,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 402.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

