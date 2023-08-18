Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$36.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Veritas Investment Research set a C$31.00 price target on Saputo and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

Get Saputo alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SAP

Insider Activity

Saputo Price Performance

In related news, Director Joe Marsilii purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$27.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$139,700.00. Corporate insiders own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE:SAP opened at C$27.70 on Friday. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of C$27.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.50. The firm has a market cap of C$11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.09.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.05. Saputo had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of C$4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.34 billion. On average, analysts expect that Saputo will post 1.8411458 earnings per share for the current year.

Saputo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is an increase from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

About Saputo

(Get Free Report

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.