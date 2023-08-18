Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$36.88.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Veritas Investment Research set a C$31.00 price target on Saputo and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th.
Shares of TSE:SAP opened at C$27.70 on Friday. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of C$27.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.50. The firm has a market cap of C$11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.09.
Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.05. Saputo had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of C$4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.34 billion. On average, analysts expect that Saputo will post 1.8411458 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is an increase from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
