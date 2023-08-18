Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) PT Lowered to C$36.00

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAPIF. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Saputo from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

Shares of SAPIF stock opened at $20.61 on Monday. Saputo has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $28.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average of $24.61.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

