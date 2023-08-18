Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) PT Lowered to C$36.00

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAPIF. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Saputo from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th.
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
