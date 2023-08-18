Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) PT Lowered to C$36.00

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2023

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIFFree Report) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAPIF. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Saputo from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

Get Our Latest Report on SAPIF

Saputo Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SAPIF stock opened at $20.61 on Monday. Saputo has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $28.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average of $24.61.

Saputo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.