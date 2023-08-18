ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Northcoast Research cut ScanSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

NASDAQ:SCSC traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.55. 52,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,349. ScanSource has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $35.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.66.

In other news, insider John Charles Eldh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $74,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,140.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCSC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ScanSource by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,029,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,998,000 after acquiring an additional 115,678 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ScanSource by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,071,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,542,000 after buying an additional 42,563 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ScanSource by 8.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,966,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,143,000 after buying an additional 161,419 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ScanSource by 12.5% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,734,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,784,000 after buying an additional 192,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 997,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

