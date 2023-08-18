Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,257,263 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the previous session’s volume of 526,546 shares.The stock last traded at $26.14 and had previously closed at $26.27.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.49. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 398,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 210,377 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $7,732,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $317,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

