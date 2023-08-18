Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Avalon Advisory Group

Avalon Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,805 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 1.9% of Avalon Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Avalon Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,371,084 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,884,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,023,000 after acquiring an additional 12,780,145 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 72,916,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,644,000 after acquiring an additional 899,549 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 71,324,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,375,000 after purchasing an additional 394,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $34.40. 2,570,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,829,648. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.20. The company has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $36.85.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

