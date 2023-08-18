Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.29.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

NYSE SAIC traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $115.95. 226,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.72. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $87.93 and a fifty-two week high of $123.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.74.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total transaction of $323,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,317,143.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,321,000 after buying an additional 491,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,210,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $460,775,000 after buying an additional 68,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $450,486,000 after buying an additional 94,874 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,866,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $414,954,000 after buying an additional 171,810 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,951,000 after buying an additional 15,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

