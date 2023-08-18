Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Seaboard Stock Performance
Shares of SEB stock opened at $3,609.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,816.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Seaboard has a 52-week low of $3,295.00 and a 52-week high of $4,235.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.45.
Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $44.80 EPS for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter.
Seaboard Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seaboard
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEB. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seaboard by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Seaboard during the 1st quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Seaboard by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,896,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Seaboard Company Profile
Seaboard Corporation operates as an agricultural and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.
