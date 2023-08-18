Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an inline rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.74.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.05. 420,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,807. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.05. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $80.85.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -109.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $216,507.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,375.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,925,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $574,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153,389 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,374,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,032,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,098 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,189,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $482,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,349 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

